Bouna Medoune Seye (1956-2017)

The man said in voice off :

– I love the night… with just the whiteness of the moon

and people’s lights to clarify my desires and to guide my steeps…

I love the night…

with its sounds of smothered voices… always far away…

with its closed doors that the day finally opens…

I love the night that never stops receiving me with its mysteryes and my dreams.

Even the day, it should be the night.

Why these looks full of pity and morality ?

I don’t give a fuck ! Get away from my head.

I’ll never go die in the hospital.

I won’t go back…

Never

I will let my blood rot in other nights,

with other stars than theirs...





Rot like Dakar the slut, pretty, pretty, with the wind in my head.

Regret what ? ... Regret nothing…

The wind pushes everything around… here or elsewhere.

To be alone... for a long time... too long...

with my head cracking all day

like a raft in the waves...

Alone... Alone to search forever...

Without the power to once say...

that the Saï Saï devours me... and that it's... too much.

Death…, it’s just some powder in which you are yourself

One night, one single night.

And I break myself.

I won’t trouble anyone anymore.

One night, only one night.

The rest is already dead…

Only my night can be alive… like my first real night…

in a city that no longer speaks… that no longer moves…

without noise… without motion…

Silence.

Go fuck yourself, Dakar, Dakar the slut.

Go fuck yourself, AIDS, Saï Saï By.

My last night… it belongs only to me.





voice off from the fiction ” Saï Saï By ” said by Bouna Medoune Seye,

translation from French by Liz Mermin,

written by Jean Loup Pivin [under the signature Wouali Wouala], 1995.